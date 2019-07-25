Financial webinar
LINCOLN — The I-29 Moo University consortium of Extension dairy specialists from Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska and South Dakota will host a “Financial Impairment on the Farm” webinar from noon to 1 p.m. on July 30. The webinar is free and open to all those involved in production agriculture, specifically, producers and agri-business personnel.
The webinar will focus on issues producers face during times of financial impairment with emphasis placed on mediation, reorganization options and Chapter 12 bankruptcy.
Donald Swanson, an attorney with Koley Jessen in Omaha, and Kristine Tidgren, director for the Center of Ag Law and Taxation and an adjunct assistant professor at Iowa State University, will facilitate the discussion.
There is no fee to participate in the webinar; however, pre-registration is required. To register, visit bit.ly/2KvTvoe.
For more information, contact Kim Clark at 402-472-6065 or kimclark@unl.edu.
Trade mission
LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts encourages ag producers and businesses across Nebraska to consider joining the Nov. 9-16 International Trade Mission to Germany.
Nebraska trade mission participants will meet with public officials, community leaders and private companies in a country that is one of Nebraska’s most important international business partners.
Because space is limited, anyone who is considering taking part in the trade mission should contact Lori Shaal at lori.shaal@nebraska.gov immediately to express their interest.
Wyoming irrigation
FORT LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming’s governor has declared a state of emergency while local irrigation managers in Wyoming and Nebraska look for ways to fix to an irrigation system failure that has affected a wide swath of cropland at the peak of growing season.
Monday’s declaration will enable Wyoming to deploy workers and equipment to try to solve the problem that has left over 150 square miles of cropland without irrigation water at the peak of summer, according to Gov. Mark Gordon’s office.
“This is a serious emergency, and we recognize addressing an issue of this magnitude will take coordination,” Gordon said in a release. “We are working with an understanding of the urgency of the situation, along with a need to proceed carefully.”
A quick solution might be elusive. Officials estimated repairs would take two to four weeks.
The problem began when a 14-foot-wide tunnel for irrigation water collapsed July 17. The tunnel is 100 feet underground in places.
The backed-up water washed out an irrigation canal, flooding nearby farmland.
The Casper Star-Tribune reports about half of the farmland now without irrigation water is in Wyoming and the other half is in Nebraska. Crops grown in the region include corn, sugar beets and hay for livestock.
“Everybody wants to make this go away,” said Jay Dallman with the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation. “But engineering solutions to this aren’t simple.”