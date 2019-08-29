Cattle numbers
Nebraska feedlots with capacities of 1,000 or more head contained 2.19 million cattle on feed on Aug. 1, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. This inventory was down 6% from last year.
Placements during July totaled 400,000 head, unchanged from 2018. Fed cattle marketings for the month of July totaled 490,000 head, up 7% from last year. Other disappearance during July totaled 20,000 head, up 10,000 head from last year.
Rural energy
Nebraska Rural Development State Director Karl Elmshaeuser announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has awarded $203,493 in Nebraska to reduce energy costs for agricultural producers and rural small businesses.
Recipients can use funds for a variety of needs, such as conducting energy audits and installing renewable energy systems such as biomass, geothermal, hydropower and solar. Funds also can be used to make energy efficiency improvements to heating, ventilation and cooling systems; insulation; and lighting and refrigeration. The funding is awarded through the Rural Energy for America Program.
Ethanol program
LINCOLN — The Nebraska Corn Board (NCB) is now accepting applications to participate in its Blender Pump Grant Program. Through this program, fuel retailers have an opportunity to receive up to $50,000 to help with the installation of blender pumps capable of offering higher ethanol blends.
Blender pumps make it possible for retailers to offer multiple blends of American Ethanol. The grants can be used on the costs of the pumps themselves or other necessary equipment or hardware needed to offer higher blends of ethanol fuel.
More information on NCB’s Blender Pump Grant Program can be found online at nebras kacorn.gov/grantprogram. Preference will be given to areas underserved by higher ethanol blends and potential traffic flow. Applications are due by 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11. Approved applicants will be notified by the end of November.