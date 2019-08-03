Skittles
Food & Wine Magazine

Mars-Wrigley, the company that makes Skittles, has something gross in store for you this Halloween: Zombie Skittles

While the candy already had Halloween-themed flavors, this year the company will introduce the new Zombie Pack, which will feature flavors like Petrifying Citrus Punch, Mummified Melon, Boogeyman Blackberry, Chilling Black Cherry, and Blood Red Berry.

...Oh, and the rotten-tasting Zombie.

"Beware," the company warns. "[T]here's a Zombie hidden in each pack ready to attack your palate with notes of soil and decay."

