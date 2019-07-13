65-Year-Old Soul Singer Robert Finley

Robert Finley, the 65-year-old singer who became the breakout star of Dan Auerbach’s 2018 Easy Eye Sound Revue tour, brought down the house with a performance of his track “Get It While You Can” on America’s Got Talent Tuesday.
Finley’s performance was preceded by a brief biography that touched on his childhood in Louisiana, where he worked on a farm at a young age and turned to music because it was the one thing that interested him that wouldn’t get him in trouble. Finley served in the military during the Vietnam War, but after returning home he had to give up his music dreams in order to provide for his new family. A couple years ago, Finley found out he was going blind.
Finley easily progressed to the next round with four “Yes” votes and even earned high praise from Simon Cowell.