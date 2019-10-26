October 26th: On this day
1962 - Singer songwriter Kristen Hall was born in Gross Pointe, Michigan. She becomes a founding member of the trio Sugarland, but left the group at the end of 2005.
1967 - Born on this day in Whangarei, New Zealand, was Keith Urban, country music singer, songwriter and guitarist whose commercial success has been mainly in the United States and Australia. In 1991, he released a self-titled debut album, and charted four singles in Australia before moving to the United States in 1992. Eventually, Urban found work as a session guitarist before starting a band known as The Ranch. Since 2006, he has been married to actress Nicole Kidman.
1993 - MCA released The Song Remembers When, the third studio album by Trisha Yearwood. The title track was the album's lead single, becoming a major hit, peaking at #2 on the Hot Country Singles & Tracks chart in 1993.
1999 - American singer, songwriter and actor Hoyt Axton died of a heart attack in Victor, Montana aged 61. He wrote songs for, Elvis Presley, John Denver, Ringo Starr and Glen Campbell. His mother Mae Boren Axton wrote "Heartbreak Hotel."
2000 - Garth Brooks announced his plans to retire from touring during a party to celebrate his certification for sales of 100 million albums at Nashville's Gaylord Entertainment Center.
2006 - Reba was honored at the first-ever CMT Giants concert with Jennifer Nettles, Wynonna, Dolly Parton, Faith Hill, Trisha Yearwood and several other stars singing her songs.
2010 - Billy Ray Cyrus and wife Tish filed for divorce in Nashville. According to People magazine, the couple filed for divorce documents on Tuesday, October 26, 2010, citing irreconcilable differences. However, on March 18, 2011, Cyrus announced on The View that he had dropped the divorce. On June 13, 2013, Tish filed for divorce again from Billy Ray after 19 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. However, it was reported in July 2013 that they had gone to couples therapy and rekindled their relationship.