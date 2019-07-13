July 13th: On this day
1954 - Born on this day in Corpus Christi, Texas, was Louise Mandrell country music singer. She is the younger sister of country singer Barbara Mandrell, and older sister of actress Irlene Mandrell. She scored the early 1970s hits "Treat Him Right", "Show Me" and "The Midnight Oil."
1959 - Born on this day in Van Wert, Ohio, was Brent Mason, one of the most recorded guitarists in history. He is a Grammy Award winner, a 12-time winner of the Academy of Country Music Guitarist of the Year Award and a two-time winner of the CMA Award Musician of the Year. He was discovered by guitarist Chet Atkins and has since worked with many artists including; George Strait, Alan Jackson, Shania Twain, David Gates, Zac Brown Band, Scotty McCreary, and Blake Shelton. Mason also co-wrote McBride & the Ride's "Hurry Sundown".
1962 - Born on this day in Manhattan, New York City, Victoria Shaw, country music artist. As well as releasing four studio albums, she has co-written four #1 singles for other country music artists, including John Michael Montgomery's "I Love the Way You Love Me", which won the 1993 Academy of Country Music award for Song of the Year. She co-wrote "The River" with Garth Brooks on his Ropin' the Wind album. With Paul Worley, she also co-produced the debut album of Lady Antebellum.
1965 - Born on this day was Neil Thrasher, country music singer and songwriter. Between 1995 and 1997, he and Kelly Shiver comprised the duo Thrasher Shiver. Thrasher has written several singles for other artists, such as Jason Aldean, Rascal Flatts, Kenny Chesney, Diamond Rio, Reba McEntire and Montgomery Gentry. Thrasher received an ASCAP Songwriter of the Year award in 2004.
1974 - Olivia Newton-John was at #1 on the country album chart with If You Love Me, Let Me Know. The title track ranks as Newton-John's highest charting single on the country charts, reaching #2, although she would have many more top 10 hits to come. The album spent eight weeks at the top of the charts.
1991 - Alan Jackson was at #1 on the US Country singles chart with "Don't Rock the Jukebox" the lead single from the album of the same name, The song also received an ASCAP award for Country Song of the Year in 1992.