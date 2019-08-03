August 3rd: On this day
1924 - Born on this day in Gleason in northwest Tennessee, was Gordon Stoker. He was a member of the world-famous Jordanaires and was heard on records by artists such as Elvis Presley, Patsy Cline and Jim Reeves. The Jordanaires were the background group on the majority of Presley's records and also appeared on classic records such as Cline's, Crazy, Reeves "Four Walls, and Loretta Lynn's "Coal Miners' Daughter". He died on March 27th 2013.
1927 - Ralph Peer, a representative of the Victor Talking Machine Company held auditions for local musicians in Bristol, Tennessee which saw Jimmie Rodgers auditioning for Peer in an empty warehouse. The following day Rodgers completed his first session for Victor, recording two songs: "The Soldier's Sweetheart" and "Sleep, Baby, Sleep". For the test recordings, Rodgers received $100.
1953 - Born on this day in Nashville, Tennessee, was Randy Scruggs, (the middle son of Earl Scruggs). Scruggs has worked with many artists, including The Talbot Brothers, Waylon Jennings, George Strait and Emmylou Harris. He has won a Grammy Award and was twice named "Musician of the Year" at the Country Music Association Awards.
1974 - Billy "Crash" Craddock's signature song, "Rub It In," was at #1 on the Billboard country chart. The song was written and originally recorded by Layng Martine, Jr., and credited as Layng Martine. His version, released on the Barnaby Records label, was produced by Ray Stevens.
1999 - Patsy Cline received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Prior to her death at the age of 30 in a private plane crash, she was at the height of her career. She is considered to be one of the most influential, successful, and acclaimed female vocalists of the 20th century. Some of the more notable hits she had during her lifetime began in 1957 with Donn Hecht's "Walkin' After Midnight", Harlan Howard's "I Fall to Pieces", Hank Cochran's "She's Got You", Willie Nelson's "Crazy", and ended in 1963 with Don Gibson's "Sweet Dreams".
2010 - Taylor Swift's "Fifteen" received an MTV Video Music Awards nomination for Best Female Video pitting her against Beyonce, Ke$ha, Lady Gaga and Katy Perry.