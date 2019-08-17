August 17th: On this day
1952 - Hank Williams was arrested in Alexander City, Alabama for public drunkeness. The famous and much used photo of Hank Williams shirtless was taken as he was let out of jail later in the day.
1955 - Born on this day in Long Beach, California, was Kevin Welch, country music artist who has charted five singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts.
1985 - Highwayman featuring Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash and Kris Kristofferson was at #1 on the Billboard Country album chart.
1991 - George Strait's "You Know Me Better Than That" was at #1 on the Billboard country singles chart, the second single from his 1991 album Chill of an Early Fall.
2008 - Linda Ronstadt received a tribute by various artists including BeBe Winans and Wynonna Judd, when she was honored with the Trailblazer Award, presented to her by Placido Domingo at the 2008 ALMA Awards a ceremony later televised in the US on ABC.
2014 - Johnny Cash's childhood home was opened to the public as part of a drive to revitalise the Arkansas town where he grew up. The Cash family moved to the house in Dyess in 1935, when Johnny was three, as part of a government drive to help families after the Great Depression. The five-room wooden home had been refurbished and featured the family's piano as well as other period items.