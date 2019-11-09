Sweet Tea
A South Carolina man who went to McDonald's for a sweet tea says he received a little extra herbal substance on the side.

The Island Packet reports Parrish Brown went to a McDonald's on Hilton Head Island and asked for a sweet tea with light ice and extra lemon. Brown now believes "extra lemon" was code for marijuana, since he found three bags of weed in his cup. He says he only realized it once he was "high as a kite." Brown says he'd never had marijuana, so he didn't recognize the taste. He says he paid regular price for the items.

Beaufort County Sheriff's Office spokesman Maj. Bob Bromage says an investigation is ongoing. He didn't specify which McDonald's Brown had gone to. McDonald's didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Suh-weet Tea Man

Heather's Animal Video - Trapped Sea Turtle

A woman and her boyfriend rescued a green turtle jammed between rocks on a beach in Oman. The pair spotted the turtle while they were on a morning walk on the beach to see turtle hatchlings.

Chris Stapleton LEGO Video

Chris Stapleton says it took thousands of hours to complete his Lego-animated "Second One to Know" video. It features Lego versions of Chris, his wife, his kids, his band . . . and even a cameo from Chris Pratt.

Fontenelle Forest

It's that time of the year when the leaves begin to change and cool breezes whip through the air. So it's time for you to experience Nebraska’s wonderful fall season.

Haunted House - Extreme Edition

A haunted house that promises an extreme experience that can last up to 10 hours requires participants be medically cleared by a doctor and sign a 40-page waiver.

Officer Cash?

Nashville's sheriff says there's proof that Johnny Cash was granted law enforcement authority four decades ago.