A record 26.4 million U.S. viewers watched the third season of Netflix’s hit show “Stranger Things” over the July 4 holiday weekend, about 17% higher than the debut of season two, according to Nielsen.
The data and measurement firm said around 824,000 U.S. viewers had finished all eight episodes in the series when it was released on July 4.
Earlier this week, Netflix revealed its own streaming data about the series, saying that more than 40.7 million global household accounts had watched the show during the weekend, the most of any film or TV series on the site during its first four days. Additionally, 18.2 million globally had already completed the entire third season during that time.
Netflix has nearly 150 million subscribers, which means that around a fourth of that global audience decided to watch “Stranger Things” in its first four days on the platform.