The Pumpkin Spice Latte season has begun -- and one of the new products is aimed straight at your underarms.

Yes, we know it's only August, but that flavor that can be found everywhere in the fall can soon be yours -- in deodorant form.

Native, the non-toxic and natural deodorant company, reports that "by popular demand," it's bringing back its Pumpkin Spice Latte deodorant before the leaves even start falling: Monday, September 9th.

According to the company, it sells 500 units a day of the stuff, which Native promises will "give you all the fall feels with notes of pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg and clove."

The deodorant goes for $12, but the company also offers PSL body wash for $8, and a bar of scented soap goes for $10. All are available at www.nativecos.com.

AND starting September 23, lovers of all things autumn can purchase limited-edition Spam Pumpkin Spice on Walmart and Spam's online stores, a spokesperson for Hormel Foods told CNN.

There's no pumpkin in this pork: It's mixed with cinnamon, clove, allspice and nutmeg, according to the spokesperson.

