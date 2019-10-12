GG Home
HGTV’s “Property Brothers” have their eyes set on their next project: Dorothy, Blanche, Rose and Sophia’s house.

Coming off the success of “A Very Brady Renovation” — which brought the “Brady Bunch” kids together to restore the sitcom house to its 1970s glory (they had to fight off Lance Bass on the way) — bros Drew and Jonathan Scott stopped by “The Kelly Clarkson Show” to talk about their next nostalgia-driven refurb.

“So, we’re thinking next, the ‘Golden Girls’ house,” said Drew. “The Golden Girls” starred Bea Arthur, Betty White, Rue McClanahan and Estelle Getty and revolved around a group of gals sharing their sunset years under one roof. The classic sitcom earned 58 Emmy nominations — and 11 wins — during its original run from 1985 to 1992.

While our parents usually nagged us to eat our vegetables, a new survey shows that a shocking number of us have never done so.

Robert Forster, the handsome character actor who got a career resurgence and Oscar-nomination for playing bail bondsman Max Cherry in "Jackie Brown," has died. He was 78.

Country music filled the night for a sold out concert at at 3rd & Lindsley in Nashville for the third annual Dottie West Birthday Bash, sponsored by Springer Mountain Farms and hosted by Country music royalty and fifty-two year member of the Grand Ole Opry, Jeannie Seely.

Here's some good news for you fishermen and gals out there. The lake at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park is now stocked with more than 1,500 rainbow trout to enhance fishing opportunities for you this fall.

When Chris Persic's wife called him earlier this week to report she smelled something burning inside her car, he probably feared the worst. 