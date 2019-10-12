HGTV’s “Property Brothers” have their eyes set on their next project: Dorothy, Blanche, Rose and Sophia’s house.
Coming off the success of “A Very Brady Renovation” — which brought the “Brady Bunch” kids together to restore the sitcom house to its 1970s glory (they had to fight off Lance Bass on the way) — bros Drew and Jonathan Scott stopped by “The Kelly Clarkson Show” to talk about their next nostalgia-driven refurb.
“So, we’re thinking next, the ‘Golden Girls’ house,” said Drew. “The Golden Girls” starred Bea Arthur, Betty White, Rue McClanahan and Estelle Getty and revolved around a group of gals sharing their sunset years under one roof. The classic sitcom earned 58 Emmy nominations — and 11 wins — during its original run from 1985 to 1992.