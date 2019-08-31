Following the news of her departure from the cast of Saturday Night Live, Leslie Jones will return to the small screen to host a revival of Supermarket Sweep, the classic TV game show.
The revival will be produced by British media company Fremantle, with Jones credited as executive producer. Deadline reports that multiple networks are currently in a bidding war for the show, including ABC, NBC, Fox and Netflix.
In the original Supermarket Sweep, created by Al Howard, contestants race around a supermarket and collect as many high-value grocery items in their shopping cart as they can before time runs out. The team with the most valuable items in their cart wins. The show originally ran from 1965 to 1967 on ABC, followed by a Nineties revival on Lifetime and an early aughts revival on Pax.