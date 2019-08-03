Kids & Beards

While beards are apparently so popular that they're killing the razor industry, a new study says your kid probably doesn't like yours.
Researchers at the University of Queensland in Australia showed pictures of bearded men to hundreds of children of various ages, and young children consistently gave beards the thumbs-down.
Specifically, they seemed to feel that the facial hair was unattractive, and the dudes sporting it weren't trustworthy.
Interestingly, the beard bias went away as children get older. The also study showed, kids who have bearded dads tended to react better to the photos they were shown.
In general -- at least when it comes to adults evaluating beards -- facial hair has been associated with masculinity, strength, and other "dominance traits," which can positively affect "mate choices" for the opposite sex.