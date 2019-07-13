A new poll for National French Fry Day asked over 1,000 people which fast food place has the best fries.
And McDonald's is still #1 by far. It got more than twice as many votes as second place . . .
1. McDonald's with 43% of the vote.
2. Chick-fil-A, 18%.
3. Wendy's, 13%.
4. In-N-Out Burger, 9%.
5. Arby's, 8%.
6. Shake Shack, 5%.
7. Somewhere else, 4%.
We haven't seen a ton of deals this year. But here are a few ways to get free fries . . .
Starting tomorrow, you can get a free medium fry at McDonald's if you order through Uber Eats. Or a small fry costs $1 if you order through the McDonald's app.
You can get free fries at Wingstop if you sign up for their loyalty program.
And Red Robin and IHOP both have unlimited fries if you get a burger.