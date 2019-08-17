Remember the thrill you felt when you were a kid and the ice cream truck came rolling up your street?

Well, this ice cream trolley doesn’t ride around ringing a bell, but seeing it will give you the same kind of childlike glee. Anna Street Trolley is a sweet little food truck-type trolley based in Grand Island.

The Anna Street Trolley is the only vendor in Nebraska serving ice cream from the Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream Company in Wisconsin.

You can find the trolley at tons of festivals and other events throughout the summer. It's even available to hire for private events, look them up on Facebook!

