The Blend; Includes Rare Tanzanian Peaberry Beans
"Most coffee beans are born twins. Within each cherry on the coffee tree, two beans are grown side by side, resulting in the flat face of most beans. Peaberries, however, occur when only one of the two seeds is fertilized, growing on its own without anything to flatten it. They are individualists, the lone guns of the coffee world. Many coffee connoisseurs have suggested that each peaberry is infused with all the assets normally reserved for two beans. In our humble opinion, these beans are most certainly unique, punctuated by an intoxicating, chocolaty aroma. The subtle oat-y undertone and rich, winey body is surprisingly versatile and perfect for any time of day."
- Coffee Bean Direct
The Girl in the Hat
With a fueled passion for coffee and song, American country music artist Claudia Hoyser is planting her roots in the hearts of people around the world and sharing her two great loves. Claudia is unwavering in her determination to stir up the finest ingredients that will satisfy the coffee lover in you.