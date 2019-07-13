  • Dave Williams

So Snowball the cockatoo has 14 distinct dance moves.

He went viral back in 2007 and since then scientists have studied all the different moves he has in his repertoire. 

65-Year-Old Soul Singer Robert Finley

Robert Finley, the 65-year-old singer who became the breakout star of Dan Auerbach’s 2018 Easy Eye Sound Revue tour, brought down the house with a performance of his track “Get It While You Can” on America’s Got Talent Tuesday.

Dave's Dummy - Canadian Redneck

This may go down as the worst use of a case of beer ever. A father in Canada was arrested for using a 30-pack of beer cans as an car booster seat for his two-year-old child.

It’s official: The VW Bus is Back!

Driven by popular demand, Volkswagen announced yesterday it is planning on selling a production version of the award-winning I.D. Buzz concept electric vehicle in 2022 for the United States, Europe and China.