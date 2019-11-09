Heather's Animal Video - Trapped Sea Turtle

A woman and her boyfriend rescued a green turtle jammed between rocks on a beach in Oman. The pair spotted the turtle while they were on a morning walk on the beach to see turtle hatchlings.
Green sea turtles can weigh up to 160KG, so this was no easy task!
After 30 minutes of fruitless struggling, the couple found some wood and used that to lever the creature free and off to safety in the sea.
