👍 How cute are these smiling amphibians? Did you know that axolotls are critically endangered in the wild?

There are only about 100 left where they are from in the central lakes of Mexico due to overdevelopment. But they are thriving in homes like ours! Thanks to the aquarists and conservationists among us there’s much for them to smile about!!

A cool feature about axolotls is that they can regenerate nearly ANY part of their body including limbs, tail, a little bit of their spinal cord, and even parts of their BRAIN  ⠀

In other news

Dottie West Birthday Bash Exceeds $28,300

Country music filled the night for a sold out concert at at 3rd & Lindsley in Nashville for the third annual Dottie West Birthday Bash, sponsored by Springer Mountain Farms and hosted by Country music royalty and fifty-two year member of the Grand Ole Opry, Jeannie Seely.

Ta-Ha-Zouka Ready for Fishing

Here's some good news for you fishermen and gals out there. The lake at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park is now stocked with more than 1,500 rainbow trout to enhance fishing opportunities for you this fall.

Dave's Dummy: Hidden Walnuts

When Chris Persic's wife called him earlier this week to report she smelled something burning inside her car, he probably feared the worst. 

Tomorrow is National Coffee Day

This Sunday is National Coffee Day. And even though every town in America has multiple Starbucks (not Norfolk), a new survey found most of us still make it at home.