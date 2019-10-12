👍 How cute are these smiling amphibians? Did you know that axolotls are critically endangered in the wild?
There are only about 100 left where they are from in the central lakes of Mexico due to overdevelopment. But they are thriving in homes like ours! Thanks to the aquarists and conservationists among us there’s much for them to smile about!!
A cool feature about axolotls is that they can regenerate nearly ANY part of their body including limbs, tail, a little bit of their spinal cord, and even parts of their BRAIN ⠀