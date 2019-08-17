  • Dave Williams

Watch a bison used a car as a scratch post. And a  puppy tried to befriend an angry cat. 

Ice Cream Trolley

Remember the thrill you felt when you were a kid and the ice cream truck came rolling up your street?

Dave's Dummy - Brisket Pants

A Nashville man attempted to take "low and slow" to an illegal level when he was caught stuffing brisket and propane bottles into his pants at a local Walmart. 

Zombie Skittles

Mars-Wrigley, the company that makes Skittles, has something gross in store for you this Halloween: Zombie Skittles. 

Kids & Beards

While beards are apparently so popular that they're killing the razor industry, a new study says your kid probably doesn't like yours.