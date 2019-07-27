  • Dave Williams

Check out this baboon's reaction to a magic trick. It's PRICELESS!!!

In other news

This Day in Country Music - July 27

This Day in Country Music - July 27

July 27th: On this day1920 - Born on this day near Knoxville, Tennessee, was Henry D. "Homer" Haynes, American entertainer who gained fame on radio and television as Homer of the country music comedy duo Homer and Jethro with Kenneth C. Burns for 35 years beginning in 1936. The pair recorded…

Dave's Dummy - Drinkin' n' Drivin'

Dave's Dummy - Drinkin' n' Drivin'

Authorities believe a car crashed into a Family Dollar store because of drinking and driving. But the beverage this time wasn't alcohol -- it was water.

65-Year-Old Soul Singer Robert Finley

65-Year-Old Soul Singer Robert Finley

Robert Finley, the 65-year-old singer who became the breakout star of Dan Auerbach’s 2018 Easy Eye Sound Revue tour, brought down the house with a performance of his track “Get It While You Can” on America’s Got Talent Tuesday.