  • Dave Williams

"Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak had to have emergency surgery, and his longtime co-host Vanna White will fill in for him while he recovers.

The show said in a statement that Thursday's taping was canceled as the 73-year-old Sajak underwent successful surgery to correct a blocked intestine.

The 62-year-old White stepped in as host when taping resumed Friday for episodes that will air starting Dec. 9.

The statement says Sajak is resting comfortably and looking forward to returning but does not say how long he is expected to be out or how long White will act as host.

Sajak and White have co-hosted the show since the early 1980s.

She filled in for him once before for one segment of the show, when Sajak had laryngitis in 1996.

Tags

In other news

Get Well Soon Pat!

Get Well Soon Pat!

"Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak had to have emergency surgery, and his longtime co-host Vanna White will fill in for him while he recovers.

Suh-weet Tea Man

Suh-weet Tea Man

A South Carolina man who went to McDonald's for a sweet tea says he received a little extra herbal substance on the side.

Heather's Animal Video - Trapped Sea Turtle

Heather's Animal Video - Trapped Sea Turtle

A woman and her boyfriend rescued a green turtle jammed between rocks on a beach in Oman. The pair spotted the turtle while they were on a morning walk on the beach to see turtle hatchlings.

Chris Stapleton LEGO Video

Chris Stapleton LEGO Video

Chris Stapleton says it took thousands of hours to complete his Lego-animated "Second One to Know" video. It features Lego versions of Chris, his wife, his kids, his band . . . and even a cameo from Chris Pratt.

Fontenelle Forest

Fontenelle Forest

It's that time of the year when the leaves begin to change and cool breezes whip through the air. So it's time for you to experience Nebraska’s wonderful fall season.

Haunted House - Extreme Edition

Haunted House - Extreme Edition

A haunted house that promises an extreme experience that can last up to 10 hours requires participants be medically cleared by a doctor and sign a 40-page waiver.

Officer Cash?

Officer Cash?

Nashville's sheriff says there's proof that Johnny Cash was granted law enforcement authority four decades ago.