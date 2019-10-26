It's that time of the year when the leaves begin to change and cool breezes whip through the air. So it's time for you to experience Nebraska’s wonderful fall season.
There’s no better place to soak up the autumn beauty than Fontenelle Forest in Bellevue. This nature center is actually one of the oldest in the state, and it’s full of tranquil hiking trails and scenic overlooks. You should add this peaceful destination to your fall bucket list.
Fontenelle Forest is the perfect place to experience Nebraska's peaceful fall colors. The nature center is open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission costs $11 for adults, $10 for seniors, and $8 for children. To learn more, visit Fontenelle Forest's website or Facebook page.
Address: 1111 Bellevue Blvd N, Bellevue, NE 68005