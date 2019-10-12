Dottie West Birthday Bash Exceeds $28,300

Country music filled the night for a sold out concert at at 3rd & Lindsley in Nashville for the third annual Dottie West Birthday Bash, sponsored by Springer Mountain Farms and hosted by Country music royalty and fifty-two year member of the Grand Ole Opry, Jeannie Seely.
The star studded event raised over $28,300 in funds for the Nashville Musicians Association with 100% of all money going to the Musician's Emergency Relief Fund. Additional donations to the Musician's Emergency Relief Fund can be made here.
In addition to celebrating Dottie’s birthday and honoring her, the event also honors a musician or artist who (like her) has made an indelible impact on country music. This year the event honored Grand Ole Opry, Country Music Hall of Fame, Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, and the Songwriters Hall of Fame member, Bill Anderson.