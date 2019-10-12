Dave's Dummy: Hidden Walnuts

When Chris Persic's wife called him earlier this week to report she smelled something burning inside her car, he probably feared the worst.
He certainly didn't expect what they found.
As WTAE TV in Pittsburgh reports, the first thing Persic instructed his wife to do was open the hood. Which she did -- and discovered she couldn't even see the engine. That's because it was piled high with grass, hay, and dozens of walnuts.
A squirrel had made a nest inside the vehicle's engine compartment. And when we say walnuts, we're talking the green, unhulled kind, straight from the tree, which can be as large as a tangerine in size. And there were enough of them in the engine compartment to fill half a trash can.
Persic said he'd recently had a tree pruner on his property and the two of them had commented that given the size of his walnut tree, it was curious there weren't more of them on the ground.
"Now we know where they all went," said Persic.