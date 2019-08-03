Package

Whoever stole this package is going to learn the meaning of the phrase "instant karma" when they open it.

There's a woman in Spartanburg, South Carolina. And last weekend, she called the cops after she got a notification from FedEx that her package was delivered . . . but she didn't see it on her porch.

It appears that someone stole the package.

But what the thief didn't realize is that the box had NINE TARANTULAS inside.

https://www.kansascity.com/news/business/technology/article212848214.html

The cops say they don't have any suspects so far . . . but I suppose they could just wait until they see someone running down the street screaming. 

(The State)

