Dave's Dummy - Drinkin' n' Drivin'

Authorities believe a car crashed into a Family Dollar store because of drinking and driving. But the beverage this time wasn't alcohol -- it was water.
The Manchester Police Department in Kentucky posted a photo on Facebook of the accident, showing a 2017 Nissan Rogue with its front end smashed through the store's main entrance.
"Through investigation it was determined by officers that neither alcohol nor drugs was involved, but a water bottle had fallen in the driver floorboard causing the driver to be unable to apply the brakes," law enforcement said. "The driver and passenger were transported to Advent Health Manchester for evaluation."
According to multiple people who commented on the department's Facebook post, this isn't the first time a vehicle's jumped the concrete parking curbs and smashed into this particular Family Dollar store.
"This is car number three to do this," one commentator wrote. "The newer brick to the left side of the store window is the scar from the last car hitting the building. If I was the management, I would install a guard rail in front of the entrance."