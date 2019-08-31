BP
Karen Pilarski/Now News Group

There was no pain at one particular pump in Wisconsin Monday -- because gas was being sold for 1950s prices. 

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that, on Aug 26, a BP gas station in Brookfield, Wisconsin accidentally priced their mid-grade fuel at 28 cents.

Not surprisingly, motorists swarmed the station, with vehicles spilling onto the street and off another, prompting a response from police to see what caused the hysteria.

After a brief investigation, officers deduced the discrepancy in price was caused by a clerk and not by tampering. It's believed a clerk mistakenly input 28 instead of the actual price -- $2.89. The error was quickly corrected.

The last time gas was that low? 1952

Unfortunately for the BP, they must honor the price at which the gas was sold. So, if you were among the lucky people who scored the deal of a lifetime, enjoy that steep discount because you will probably never see prices like that again.

Tags

In other news

Dave's Dummy - Cheap Gas

Dave's Dummy - Cheap Gas

There was no pain at one particular pump in Wisconsin Monday -- because gas was being sold for 1950s prices. 

Avoid the 'Sunday Scaries'

Avoid the 'Sunday Scaries'

You're no doubt counting down 'til quitting time today, but by Sunday, a familiar feeling of dread could start slipping in.

Aaron Rodgers Wants Cheaper Beer

Aaron Rodgers Wants Cheaper Beer

Aaron Rogers wants more out of Packers fans at Lambeau Field after Green Bay was 9-6-1 at home over the last two years and missed the playoffs in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2005 and 2006.

Celebrating the King

Celebrating the King

Elvis Presley fans carrying lit candles in the Tennessee night visited the rock 'n' roll icon's grave at Graceland during the annual vigil commemorating his death 42 years ago.

+2
Ice Cream Trolley

Ice Cream Trolley

Remember the thrill you felt when you were a kid and the ice cream truck came rolling up your street?