Dave's Dummy - Cheap Gas

There was no pain at one particular pump in Wisconsin Monday -- because gas was being sold for 1950s prices.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that, on Aug 26, a BP gas station in Brookfield, Wisconsin accidentally priced their mid-grade fuel at 28 cents.
Not surprisingly, motorists swarmed the station, with vehicles spilling onto the street and off another, prompting a response from police to see what caused the hysteria.
After a brief investigation, officers deduced the discrepancy in price was caused by a clerk and not by tampering. It's believed a clerk mistakenly input 28 instead of the actual price -- $2.89. The error was quickly corrected.
The last time gas was that low? 1952.
Unfortunately for the BP, they must honor the price at which the gas was sold. So, if you were among the lucky people who scored the deal of a lifetime, enjoy that steep discount because you will probably never see prices like that again.