Dave's Dummy - Canadian Redneck

This may go down as the worst use of a case of beer ever. A father in Canada was arrested for using a 30-pack of beer cans as an car booster seat for his two-year-old child.

Police spotted the alcohol-based booster and pulled the man over. The department later tweeted a photo of the beer case Wednesday with a warning about children's car safety. The father's toddler was not injured. 

The police department told CTV that they wouldn't identify the man to protect the child's identity.  However, CTV News reports that Ontario Provincial Police charged the driver with failing to ensure a toddler is properly secured. An actual child's seat was brought to the location and authorities in Family and Children's Services were notified. 

While Canada also has a law prohibiting alcohol to be within the reach of a driver, law enforcement explained on Twitter that "the case was factory sealed" and that the law only applies to open containers.

Driven by popular demand, Volkswagen announced yesterday it is planning on selling a production version of the award-winning I.D. Buzz concept electric vehicle in 2022 for the United States, Europe and China.

If people can go to jail now for NAGGING their spouses about housework, then I'm pretty sure society is going to blow up.

Aaron Watson's been a successful independent artist in Texas for two decades, even sending records like 2015's The Underdog to the top of the Billboard country albums chart.