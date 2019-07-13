Dave's Dummy - Canadian Redneck

This may go down as the worst use of a case of beer ever. A father in Canada was arrested for using a 30-pack of beer cans as an car booster seat for his two-year-old child.
Police spotted the alcohol-based booster and pulled the man over. The department later tweeted a photo of the beer case Wednesday with a warning about children's car safety. The father's toddler was not injured.
The police department told CTV that they wouldn't identify the man to protect the child's identity. However, CTV News reports that Ontario Provincial Police charged the driver with failing to ensure a toddler is properly secured. An actual child's seat was brought to the location and authorities in Family and Children's Services were notified.
While Canada also has a law prohibiting alcohol to be within the reach of a driver, law enforcement explained on Twitter that "the case was factory sealed" and that the law only applies to open containers.