Dave's Dummy - Brisket Pants

A Nashville man attempted to take "low and slow" to an illegal level when he was caught stuffing brisket and propane bottles into his pants at a local Walmart.
Now he's dealing with a different kind of heat after he allegedly tried to assault an officer.
Nashville Police happened to be at the Walmart, just north of the city, on a different call. While in the loss prevention office, they saw John Allen Honaker place beef brisket and two bottles of propane in his pants. The total value of the items was $35.
Walmart asked law enforcement to prosecute Honaker, so they arrested him and hauled him off to central booking. On the way the alleged shoplifter began spitting and slamming his head on the partition inside the vehicle. He also tried to kick out the windows of the squad car.
Police called for backup and wanted to place Honaker in a hobble restraint. Honaker, who cops say smelled of alcohol, responded by attempting to kick an officer in the head.
WSMV-TV in Nashville reports that Honaker admitted to police that he was drinking and asked them to "leave his drunk [EXPLETIVE] {EXPLETIVE] alone."
They didn't. He was charged with a class B misdemeanor charge of assault on an officer.