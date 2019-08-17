Celebrating the King

Elvis
Ullstein Bild via Getty Images

Elvis Presley fans carrying lit candles in the Tennessee night visited the rock 'n' roll icon's grave at Graceland during the annual vigil commemorating his death 42 years ago.

Presley admirers from all over the world descend on Memphis every year to honor his life and career during Elvis Week.

The vigil is the week's cornerstone event, with silent mourners filing slowly past his resting place and the graves of his parents and grandmother in the Meditation Garden at his former home, Graceland. The vigil started Thursday night and runs throughout the night into Friday.

Presley died on Aug. 16, 1977. But the singer and actor's likeness and voice continue to appear in movies, TV shows, plays and music box sets.

The Graceland tourist attraction draws about 500,000 visitors annually.

