Avoid the 'Sunday Scaries'

You're no doubt counting down 'til quitting time today, but by Sunday, a familiar feeling of dread could start slipping in.
Sunday scaries, Sunday night blues, and Sunday depression are all terms used to describe the anticipatory anxiety for the week ahead.
It's a phenomenon that has become that has become commonplace, experienced by 81% of Americans, according to a survey by The Sleep Judge, a mattress review website.
It's also become an extremely popular hashtag, with more than 160,000 #sundayscaries posts on Instagram.
The good news for those suffering from Sunday night anxiety is that there are ways to ease the dread in order to both enjoy Sunday and start the week off well.
Michelle Bombacie, L.Ac., a coordinator for the Integrative Therapies Program/Center for Comprehensive Wellness at Columbia University Medical Center, gave Good Morning America three tips:
1. Get off your technology
Unplugging -- or at least powering down by 5 p.m. can help you take back your Sunday.
2. Practice a deep-breathing exercise
A simple breathing exercise recommended by Bombacie starts with placing one hand over your chest and the other over your lower belly. Then, breathe in through your nose and exhale through your mouth. Focus on your breath while breathing in for four counts and exhaling for four counts. Try this before bed, and after you wake on Monday -- before reaching for that cellphone again.
3. Get a new perspective
Bombacie recommends thinking of every Monday as a chance to start over, as if you have "52 mini-resolutions," a new chance each week of the year. "We have to change our perspective on Monday," she said. "Instead of looking at it as a day to dread, we look at it as an opportunity to restart and refresh."