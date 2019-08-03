A new study of more than 7,600 people found America's favorite and least favorite fast food chains.
And, basically, small chains did pretty well and huge chains did TERRIBLY. Here are the results . . .
1. Burgers. In-N-Out and Five Guys are the most popular . . . McDonald's and Burger King are least popular.
2. Sandwiches. Jersey Mike's and Firehouse Subs are the most popular . . . Subway and Arby's are the least.
3. Mexican. Chipotle and Moe's Southwest Grill are the most popular . . . Taco Bell and Del Taco are the least.
4. Pizza. Blaze Pizza and Papa Murphy's are the most popular . . . Little Caesars and Pizza Hut are the least.
5. Chicken. Chick-fil-A and Raising Cane's are the most popular . . . Church's and KFC are the least.
6. Coffee and bakery. Krispy Kreme and Panera Bread are the most popular . . . Dunkin' Donuts and Tim Horton's are the least.