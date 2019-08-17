Aaron Rodgers Wants Cheaper Beer

Rodgers

Aaron Rogers wants more out of Packers fans at Lambeau Field after Green Bay was 9-6-1 at home over the last two years and missed the playoffs in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2005 and 2006.

So the quarterback shared his suggestion to help fans boost the volume during games: alcohol. 

Lambeau sold beer for $8.25 for a 16-ounce can last season, which isn’t the most or least expensive for NFL stadiums.

Rodgers’ suggestion of making beer more affordable follows Green Bay’s recent preseason attempt to create more noise and a greater home-field advantage by sounding a foghorn before every third down for the Houston Texans in the Packers’ 28-26 win last week. Although fans didn’t love that, coach Matt LaFleur is open to ideas.

