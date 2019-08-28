53rd Annual CMA Nominations

Carrie Underwood, Dolly Parton, and Reba McEntire are the hosts for the 53rd CMA Awards - set to air Wednesday, November 13, @ 7 CT, on ABC:

Entertainer of the Year

Garth Brooks

Eric Church

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Keith Urban

Single of the Year

"Burning Man" -- Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne

"GIRL" -- Maren Morris

"God's Country" -- Blake Shelton

"Millionaire" -- Chris Stapleton

"Speechless" -- Dan + Shay

Album of the Year

Center Point Road -- Thomas Rhett

Cry Pretty -- Carrie Underwood

Dan + Shay -- Dan + Shay

Desperate Man -- Eric Church

GIRL -- Maren Morris

Song of the Year

"Beautiful Crazy" -- Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Robert Williford

"Girl" -- Maren Morris, Sarah Aarons, Greg Kurstin

"God's Country" -- Devin Dawson, Jordan Schmidt, Michael Hardy

"Rainbow" -- Natalie Hemby, Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves

"Tequila" -- Dan Smyers, Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds

Female Vocalist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Male Vocalist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett 

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady Antebellum

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Musical Event of the Year

"All My Favorite People" -- Maren Morris (featuring Brothers Osborne)

"Brand New Man" -- Brooks & Dunn (with Luke Combs)

"Dive Bar" -- Garth Brooks & Blake Shelton

"Old Town Road (Remix)" -- Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

"What Happens in a Small Town" -- Brantley Gilbert & Lindsey Ell

Music Video of the Year

"Burning Man" -- Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne

"GIRL" -- Maren Morris

"God's Country" -- Blake Shelton

"Rainbow" -- Kacey Musgraves

"Some of It" -- Eric Church

New Artist of the Year

Cody Johnson

Ashley McBryde

Midland

Carly Pearce

Morgan Wallen

