53rd Annual CMA Nominations

Carrie Underwood, Dolly Parton, and Reba McEntire are the hosts for the 53rd CMA Awards - set to air Wednesday, November 13, @ 7 CT, on ABC:
Entertainer of the Year
Garth Brooks
Eric Church
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Keith Urban
Single of the Year
"Burning Man" -- Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne
"GIRL" -- Maren Morris
"God's Country" -- Blake Shelton
"Millionaire" -- Chris Stapleton
"Speechless" -- Dan + Shay
Album of the Year
Center Point Road -- Thomas Rhett
Cry Pretty -- Carrie Underwood
Dan + Shay -- Dan + Shay
Desperate Man -- Eric Church
GIRL -- Maren Morris
Song of the Year
"Beautiful Crazy" -- Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Robert Williford
"Girl" -- Maren Morris, Sarah Aarons, Greg Kurstin
"God's Country" -- Devin Dawson, Jordan Schmidt, Michael Hardy
"Rainbow" -- Natalie Hemby, Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves
"Tequila" -- Dan Smyers, Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds
Female Vocalist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
Male Vocalist of the Year
Dierks Bentley
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Vocal Group of the Year
Lady Antebellum
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
Vocal Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
Musical Event of the Year
"All My Favorite People" -- Maren Morris (featuring Brothers Osborne)
"Brand New Man" -- Brooks & Dunn (with Luke Combs)
"Dive Bar" -- Garth Brooks & Blake Shelton
"Old Town Road (Remix)" -- Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
"What Happens in a Small Town" -- Brantley Gilbert & Lindsey Ell
Music Video of the Year
"Burning Man" -- Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne
"GIRL" -- Maren Morris
"God's Country" -- Blake Shelton
"Rainbow" -- Kacey Musgraves
"Some of It" -- Eric Church
New Artist of the Year
Cody Johnson
Ashley McBryde
Midland
Carly Pearce
Morgan Wallen