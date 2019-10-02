Who would get you excited?

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will co-headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show on February 2nd at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. More performers will be added, but there's no word who yet.

Tags

In other news

Who would get you excited?

Who would get you excited?

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will co-headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show on February 2nd at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. More performers will be added, but there's no word who yet.