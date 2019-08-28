Who's most overpaid/underpaid?

Taylor Swift is the highest-paid Woman in music. She made $185 million over the past year. Scarlett Johansson is the world's highest-paid actress making $56 million over the past year. Here's the Top 10 earning women in music:
1. Taylor Swift, $185 million
2. Beyoncé, $81 million
3. Rihanna, $62 million
4. Katy Perry, $57.5 million
5. Pink, $57 million
6. Ariana Grande, $48 million
7. Jennifer Lopez, $43 million
8. Lady Gaga, $39.5 million
9. Celine Dion, $37.5 million
10. Shakira, $35 million
For more: https://www.forbes.com/sites/zackomalleygreenburg/2019/08/26/the-worlds-highest-paid-women-in-music-2019-taylor-swift-doubles-up-no-2-beyonc/#2f082eaa1aff