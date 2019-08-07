Who is responsible for gun control change?

Two countries issued travel warnings to their citizens about the United States following two mass shootings that killed 31 people. Both Venezuela and Uruguay warned their residents about violence and hate crimes in the United States Monday.
- Banger answers:
-To me gun control starts at home. Teach your children at an young age about gun safety.
-It’s a scary world we live in now, definitely watch what you say or do. Some Hispanic woman at Walmart mouth off to me over a parking spot she got out of her car and glared at my husband and I and said I take no shit from anyone, you just never know what the next thing she might have done, so we just walked away 😩
-I feel that a lot of us in the country have lost family values. I think that's a start on trying to change what's been going on.
-People need to stop with the hate and shootings. It’s depressing to even watch the news anymore.
-Personally, I think we need stricter gun laws and requirements to purchase, require registration, require safety courses for purchase and encourage continuing education, and take some guns off the streets. There are several guns that are just plain excessive.
-Idk bc if someone really wants to get their hands on a gun, they will. No one can really stop them. They’ll find a way.
-I think it’s a combination. We need our government to be more strict, help from the gun companies to encourage more safe practices, and citizens to be willing and understand that we all want what’s best - for many safe gun ownership is possible, we just need to work towards the extremists NOT getting their hands on them.
-We need Jesus in the lives of everyone! Some people have no regards for human life.
-Yes. Stop covering the shooter so much and cover victims. Also I think concealed carry should be encouraged.
-Yes I hope we can. But history it shelf doesn’t give me a lot of confidence on that.
-No it will always b around.
-Gun control isnt the issue, its people that are the problem. Sure the laws governing the purchase of firearms can be tightened, but the wrong people will always be able to get them. Our children and children's children need to be taught properly to respect others and the finality of using a firearm.
-I seen a thing that trump is sayin the reason for mass shootings is cause of shooting video games so we will lose video games before any gun law or gun control happens.
-The responsibility actually lies with Congress to change laws. It’s the responsibility of the citizens of this country to make a true difference. Responsibility of law enforcement to listen to the public when they believe someone is going off the deep end on social media. The responsibility of gun dealers to do there job.
-There needs to be changes to gun control-what that is I don’t know. First what’s the definition of gun control? How can it be increased. Our family was target shooting on Sunday. My husband and I purchased about 500 rounds of ammunition. The clerk ask for his birth date. That was the only check. Surprised both of us. We are respectful and responsible gun owners.
-When we start teaching our kids the value of life and bring God back into our lives, the shootings will stop. I feel the people doing shootings are searching for attention. I don't think a gun issue. More people willing to protect others and able to be will decrease the number of deaths.
-Who is responsible to change things? We all are! But it will have to start on the national level and flow down for funding. But local and state level recognizing if someone needs help and getting them help instead of looking the other way because they don't want to get involved.
-The short answer is No, at least not completely. (My opinion of course). We are only looking at the surface as far as causes. We have a big enough sample size to really dig into why these kids are doing this and try and solve that problem. It's not just guns or mental health, although a good place to start, but something else that we have not identified. One of the issues before was that the suspects were self eliminating before police could get to them and none of them were taken in to custody for questioning. Since parkland you have at least a handfull that you can interview and dissect the thought process, home life, decisions leading up to, the mindset etc.
-The problem is that we've lost our respect for others lives. We've also become so desensitized to violence in general. Plus, it doesn't help that we make these people famous when they commit a crime like that. Their name and background gets plastered everywhere.
-I don't know if it can be changed but I think that respect for weapons and mankind comes from home from good parenting.
-I see mental illness daily. Its awful what these people have to deal with to receive care. And the stigma.
-I’m for YOUR right to have a gun…But, I believe that we need a MANDATORY background checks for ANY firearm….If you want a gun, you can wait for the background check to come back…We need ALL individuals/companies to do these checks and follow the LAW…But remember, criminals do NOT follow the law…They will find a gun, no matter what.
-You will never be able to stop all evil. But our society needs to do better. Children need rules and guidelines. Not to be our friends. Respect for authority doesn't exist anymore. This isn't a gun control issue. It is a humanity issue.
-Leave my name off. This is not going to be solved. 46 people were shot and 7 were killed in Chicago and that is a gun free zone. No one wants to talk about Chicago cause it just goes to show gun free areas don’t work! People are going to do bad things no matter the circumstances.
-No we can't change them a lot of it is the way you're raised.
-Nothing is preventable. And it's mankind's problem to fix, not the government. If you see someone acting crazy report to the authorities, tell someone. Relying on the government hasn't done anyone any good.