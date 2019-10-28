Who do you trust?

Match the correct logo with the correct slogan. 

 
*Norfolk Daily News-More music, more variety!
*Facebook-The top 2 stations in Northeast Nebraska.
*US92 -We just make $#!+ up. 
*WJAG-Local news from local people you can trust.
*Twitter-Northeast/North Central Nebraska’s most trusted, comprehensive, and timely news source. 
*KEXL 97.5-We currently have SEVEN job openings!
*News Channel Nebraska-Trust us. We're definitely NOT selling your private information.
*106 KIX-Home of the most entertaining, fearless, honest show in NEBRASKA.

