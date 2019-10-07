The first ever "Huskers N Ribs/Bangers Tailgate" was great but how can we make it better?
What should we do different next year?
Abe106kix
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
In other news
The first ever "Huskers N Ribs/Bangers Tailgate" was great but how can we make it better?
1. Friends With Your Coworkers: https://www.swnsdigital.com/2019/10/research-reveals-youre-job-is-only-as-good-as-the-co-workers-that-surround-you/
Canadian police say they have arrested a suspect in the case of the butter-fingered thief who dropped a cell phone while looting a Langley garage.
1. Drug Smugglers Float On Cocaine: https://au.news.yahoo.com/shipwrecked-colombians-clung-cocaine-bales-204618004--spt.html?guccounter=1&guce_referrer=aHR0cHM6Ly93d3cud2lzZWJyb3RoZXIuY29tL3Rjcy9zdG9yeS8xMzY2MjM&guce_referrer_sig=AQAAAN5jNKb5CkyOaq3zef5Ns_1YztJ914B4Zq_ktGTszIC-dgZkOC…