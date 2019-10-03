What's YOUR problem with roundabouts?

People. THAT'S my problem with roundabouts. People.

Not Appropriate.

Media people are REALLY stupid sometimes. And not in a funny or entertaining way. Just STUPID. Stop claiming something if you can't back it up or prove it. I completely stand by my statement about 106 KIX:

Who would get you excited?

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will co-headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show on February 2nd at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. More performers will be added, but there's no word who yet.