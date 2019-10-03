People. THAT'S my problem with roundabouts. People.
What's YOUR problem with roundabouts?
Media people are REALLY stupid sometimes. And not in a funny or entertaining way. Just STUPID. Stop claiming something if you can't back it up or prove it. I completely stand by my statement about 106 KIX:
1. Batting Cage Ruins Man's Groin: https://nypost.com/2019/10/01/faulty-chelsea-piers-batting-machine-injured-my-left-testicle-lawyer/
A Memphis man was arrested after police say he lied about being carjacked so he didn't have to tell his wife about his infidelity.
Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will co-headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show on February 2nd at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. More performers will be added, but there's no word who yet.
1. Zombie Apocalypse Strategy: https://today.yougov.com/topics/entertainment/articles-reports/2019/10/01/zombie-apocalypse-plan