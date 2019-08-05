The routine? Football? Weather changing?
What's your favorite part of "Back-to-school" season?
Abe106kix
1. Bat On A Plane: https://www.usatoday.com/story/travel/airline-news/2019/08/02/spirit-airlines-passengers-spooked-bat-plane/1901671001/
A new study finds the best way to live a long, healthy life after a heart attack is to do what as much as possible?
A California woman whose Instagram page is filled with photos chronicling her world travels was arrested this week for the unglamorous crime of stealing a Juul vaping device from a Florida gas station, a heist from which she first sought to flee in a Lyft car and then an Uber van, police report.
We're sending you to the Holt County Fair, August 6-10: Rodeo, Demo Derby, Dylan Bloom concert & more! Text "Holt" along with your name and mailing address to the 106 KIX/Krotter Auto text line at 62582. Winners will be selected by 9:15 a.m. on Friday, August 2. For more:
1. Newest Product Tampering Scandal: http://www.ktvu.com/news/woman-loses-hair-in-clumps-after-nair-was-allegedly-mixed-into-conditioner-bought-at-walmart