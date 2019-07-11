Which is the best type of local entertainment?

Ribfest, Carnival, Rodeo, Demolition Derby, Concert, Car show.

In other news

Moron of the Morning: Woman Fires Shots At DMV

A Kansas City woman has been charged with making a terrorist threat and unlawful use of a weapon after police said she fired a handgun Tuesday outside the Parkville License Office in Platte County.

What should we do about the ice cream lickers?

There's been a run lately of people going viral for licking ice cream at a store then putting it back in the freezer. So now, apparently, some stores are locking their ice cream freezers so they're not the next victims. For more: 