What jobs are most overpaid/underpaid?

Taylor Swift is the highest-paid woman in music. She made $185 million over the past year. Scarlett Johansson is the world's highest-paid actress making $56 million over the past year. Here's the Top 10 earning women in music:

1.  Taylor Swift,  $185 million

2.  Beyoncé,  $81 million

3.  Rihanna,  $62 million

4.  Katy Perry,  $57.5 million

5.  Pink,  $57 million

6.  Ariana Grande,  $48 million

7.  Jennifer Lopez,  $43 million

8.  Lady Gaga,  $39.5 million

9.  Celine Dion,  $37.5 million

10.  Shakira,  $35 million

For more: https://www.forbes.com/sites/zackomalleygreenburg/2019/08/26/the-worlds-highest-paid-women-in-music-2019-taylor-swift-doubles-up-no-2-beyonc/#2f082eaa1aff

