What instantly makes you happier?

A new survey asked people what could happen that would make them instantly feel happier. And here are the top 10 answers . . .
1. Winning the lottery.
2. Going on a vacation.
3. Finding a random $5 bill in your pocket.
4. Going to the beach and not seeing trash all over the place.
5. A longer summer.
6. Winning a new car.
7. Getting a bonus at work.
8. Sleeping through a whole night.
9. Getting something for free.
10. Having perfect summer weather.
For more: https://www.swnsdigital.com/2019/08/these-are-the-top-50-things-brits-say-would-make-them-happier/