What instantly makes you happier?

A new survey asked people what could happen that would make them instantly feel happier. And here are the top 10 answers . . .

1. Winning the lottery.

2. Going on a vacation.

3. Finding a random $5 bill in your pocket.

4. Going to the beach and not seeing trash all over the place.

5. A longer summer.

6. Winning a new car.

7. Getting a bonus at work.

8. Sleeping through a whole night.

9. Getting something for free.

10. Having perfect summer weather.

For more: https://www.swnsdigital.com/2019/08/these-are-the-top-50-things-brits-say-would-make-them-happier/

