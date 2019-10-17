Was Thomas Rhett right or wrong to do what he did?

Thomas Rhett did something you don't normally see during a live awards show. He prayed. For more on this story and to watch the video:
The "CMT Artists of the Year" awards went down last night and Thomas accepted his award not long after Kane Brown's emotional speech about the death of his drummer and you could tell Thomas was still affected by it. During his speech he stopped and prayed for Kane Brown and his late drummer's family. Video: http://www.cmt.com/news/1813250/cmt-aoty-thomas-rhett-puts-prayer-over-praise/