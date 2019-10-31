Let's get spooky:
- Monster Mash, Thriller or Ghostbusters?
- Haunted House or Corn Maze?
- True or False: Halloween is ruining the environment.
- Scarier: Spiders, Snakes, Dentist?
- More offensive costume: Black Donald Trump or Slutty Nancy Pelosi?
- The Conjuring, Hereditary or Get Out?
- True or False: Vampire bats don't actually suck blood.
- Are black jack-o-lanterns racist?
- How old it too old for Trick-or-Treating?
- Better dog costume: Chucky, Star Wars Ewok, Buzz Lightyear.
- True or False: Daddy longlegs have extremely toxic venom but their fangs are too short to pierce human skin.
- Worst thing to handout: Candy Corn, Carrots, Jesus bobble heads.