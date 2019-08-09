Super Stoopid Trivia

95% of people will still eat what type of food once it's been dropped on the floor?

(Cookie.)

For more: https://www.buzzfeed.com/sarahaspler/does-the-five-second-rule-apply-to-these-foods

Tags

In other news

Free Ticket Friday

Free Ticket Friday

We're sending you to Thunder By The River, August 16 & 17 in Wisner! Text "Wisner" along with your name and mailing address to the 106 KIX/Krotter Auto text line at 62582. Winners will be selected by 9:15 a.m. on Friday, August 9.

Who's your "Ultimate 3"?

Who's your "Ultimate 3"?

Which artists would you pick to create your own music festival? For me, it's Johnny Cash, Stevie Ray Vaughn and Sam Cooke. Banger's say: