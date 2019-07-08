Super Stoopid Trivia

54% of Americans believe in what government conspiracy theory?

(UFO's.)

For more: https://today.yougov.com/topics/science/articles-reports/2019/07/03/UFOs-government-secret-americans-poll

In other news

$5,000 tip. Keep it or give it back?

A woman from New York got into an argument with her boyfriend while they were on vacation in Florida last week. So to get revenge, she gave their waitress a $5,000 tip.  She was arrested for felony grand theft. As for the money, it's not clear who's going to cover it. The restaurant says the…

What could you eat a ton of?

Joey Chestnut won the annual July 4th Hot Dog Eating Contest for the 12th time last week, downing 71 hot dogs in 10 minutes.  That's three short of his own record of 74.  He's only lost once in the past 13 years.